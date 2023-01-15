Weigh In With This Renpho Digital Bathroom Scale for 45% Off

Renpho Digital Bathroom Scale | $16 | Amazon



New year, new you. If you’re looking for equipment that you can rely on as you set out on your fitness journey, try out the Renpho Digital Bathroom Scale. For less than $20, you get a scale that works up to 400 pounds with 4 high-precision sensors that work in tandem to deliver accurate readings. Just step on the scale and it auto-calibrates for instant, consistent weighing options. It comes on and shuts off automatically, and it’s super compact so you can slide it out of the way when you aren’t using it or keep it out where you can always see it to hold yourself accountable. Best of all, in comes in a variety of colors. Have you ever had a multicolored scale before? You can now.