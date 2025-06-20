We Finally Have a Snoopy LEGO Set and Pre-orders Just Opened

LEGO seems to have partnerships with every IP under the sun. They've got Marvel covered, Star Wars, the one about the wizard school, and even Nintendo now. It makes sense that everyone might find some more exciting than others based on personal interests, and let me tell you this. I have never been more excited for a LEGO set than this one.

We got Snoopy, y'all. Snoopy is LEGO now.

This nostalgic Peanuts LEGO set includes 964 pieces that, when put together, make up everyone's favorite beagle. Not that just. The set also includes his pal Woodstock, Snoopy's iconic red dog house, as well as a campfire for the two buddies to roast marshmallows at and a typewriter for Snoopy. This iconography has been around for over 75 years, and now you can finally have it in your own home in LEGO form.

Snoopy is posable, with two alternative leg builds for either sitting or standing, along with two neck positions for either lying down or standing.

Pre-orders are open now. Head on over to LEGO's website to get your order in. The price now for the LEGO Peanuts: Snoopy's Doghouse set is $90, and it's expected to ship June 1 of this year.