Logo
Lifestyle

Score a reMarkable Paper Pro Bundle for 30% Off Today

Spring is the perfect time to refresh your tech and unclutter your space. The reMarkable kills both those birds with one stone.

ByThe Inventory Staff
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

If you’ve been dreaming of ditching endless sticky notes and scattered notebooks, the reMarkable Paper Pro Bundle, now available in a factory reconditioned version at Woot, is an amazing way to do it without paying full price. This tablet is designed to feel as close to real paper as possible thanks to its ultra-responsive E-Ink display and low-lag stylus. Whether you’re jotting down meeting notes, sketching out ideas, or marking up PDFs, the Paper Pro makes handwriting digital feel natural and effortless — like writing on your favorite notebook, but infinitely more organized.

Suggested Reading

Sleep Sound With Hotel-Quality Pillows at Home, Now Nearly 50% off
Dream Sweet With Sunday Scaries' Soothing THC Gummies for Sleep
Secure Yourself an iPhone 16E for Just $200 at Total Wireless

reMarkable Paper Pro Bundle (Factory Reconditioned) | $560 | Woot!

Related Content

Yes, You Can Get a Pair of Apple AirPods 4 for Just $99 Right Now
Enjoy Your Favorite Tunes to the Fullest with $30 Off These Anker Over-Ear Headphones

What sets the reMarkable experience apart is how focused it keeps you. There are no distracting apps, notifications, or popups getting in the way of your work — just a clean, minimalist interface that lets your thoughts take center stage. The included stylus feels great in hand, with pressure sensitivity that captures the nuances of your handwriting and sketches. And with the bundled accessories (like the folio cover and charging cable), you’ll have everything you need to start creating right out of the box.

Spring is an ideal time to refresh your productivity tools, and the Paper Pro is perfect for that. It’s equally at home on your desk during a big work project or tucked into a bag for note-taking on the go. If your goal this year is to finally streamline your workflow, reduce paper clutter, or just enjoy the simple pleasure of putting pen to “paper,” this bundle is a thoughtful, powerful upgrade.

And here’s the part that makes this deal especially smart: it’s factory refurbished. That means the device has been professionally inspected, tested, and restored by reMarkable to meet original performance standards. It’s not a random secondhand gamble — it’s a carefully reconditioned device that delivers the same focused writing and note-taking experience, often with warranty coverage for extra peace of mind.

See Deals at Woot!


📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!