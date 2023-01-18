It's all consuming.
Versed’s Buff It Out Scrub Polishes Your Skin to Perfection

Prep your skin for moisture by using this exfoliating scrub.

Erin O'Brien
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Buff It Out Exfoliating Body Scrub | $18 | Versed Skin

In the process from dry and dull to glazed donut, exfoliation is not a step you want to skip. Slough off all that dull, dead skin (sorry) with Versed Skin’s new superpower exfoliant: the Buff It Out AHA Exfoliating Body Scrub. This creamy scrub teems with lactic and glycolic acids that target not only dead skin, but hyperpigmentation and bumps too. Pairing these AHAs with the physical exfoliation of a medium-grit pumice scrub brings you all the way to glow. This killer combo buffs out unwanted texture leaving only glass skin behind. Just follow with your favorite moisturizer—maybe Versed’s own Press Restart—and enjoy how smooooooth you feel.

