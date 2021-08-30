Vava 1080p 360° Swivel Angle Dash Cam | $34 | Walmart



I know dashcams are popular for several reasons, but I never really understood exactly how useful they are until I saw one in action. A few months ago, a biker hit my pal’s car head-on while he was at a stoplight. While the footage was unpleasant, it helped him and the police. They could see exactly where the guy came from and how he cut across lanes of traffic. This morning you can grab this Vava 1080p 360° Swivel Angle Dash Cam and protect yourself no matter where you travel.

The Vava Dashcam has a wide viewing angle with crisp quality even in high-speed driving. The wide recording angle and LCD screen can capture the whole road with a clear definition. This means you can capture up to five lanes of traffic, and it aids in reducing blind spots. With Sony teaming up in this upgrade, you’ll also get crystal clear footage, especially at night in low-light. That same system also allows for tracking your exact driving route and speed. The built-in battery lets the cam monitor your car 24/7. It’s got a G-senor that automatically locks, saves video upon collision, and can’t be overwritten. And sharing is simple through social media or direct transfer, so getting evidence to authorities or insurance companies won’t be a hassle. It’s small enough not to obstruct your view of the road but powerful enough to get a full scope still. Plus, its magnetic installation takes mere seconds.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari in July 2020 and updated with new information on 08/30/2021.