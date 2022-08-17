Nebula Capsule Smart Projector | $232 | Amazon



While a lot of people will turn to TVs when thinking about upgrading their home theater, a projector is often a lot more convenient, especially for those who are more financially conscious, or don’t want a massive TV taking up an entire room. The Nebula Capsule Smart Projector is down by 20% today at $232, and has a brightness rating of 100 ANSI Lumens, can make images as large as 100 inches with ease, has a 360-degree speaker to make sure everyone can hear ev erything, and uses Android 7.1, which means it can easily be used with a variety of different streaming services natively. This projector is an excellent way to watch TV shows, have incredible movie nights, or just chill out. It’s a good price, and is easy to setup too.