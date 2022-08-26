Anker 511 Power Bank | $40 | 20% Off | Amazon

Anker’s power banks are no joke—their long-lasting battery and multi-charge use make them a perfect addition to a work bag or carry- on . This Anker is delightfully compact, about 4.5" long and under 2" wide, and plugs right into the wall to recharge—keeping your long-haul travels wire-free. It is worth noting this Anker is compatible with USB-C, which charges lightning fast—and the “Series 5" has a longer overall lifespan than previous iterations. Plus, this baby only takes 2.5 hours to fully charge itself—so you can charge overnight and send a ton of emails on-t he- run the next day . Take 20% off and whip this mighty cuboid power bank out next time your phone is low.