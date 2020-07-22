Upgrade Your Home Office with One of These Capable Printers

Image : HP

A clunky old printer can be not only unreliable but expensive to maintain with ink. Modern printers are dependable and often more efficient with ink usage , plus they can pack in perks like wireless printing and smart compatibility with popular work software. If you’re looking for a better home office printer—or finally need to invest in one due to working from home lately—then here are a few strong options to consider.

Keep it Simple

Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’re looking for something basic, compact, and affordable for printing black-and-white documents, then Brother’s HL-L2300D monochrome laser printer should do the trick. It’ll print up to 27 pages per minute and can handle printing on both sides of a page (duplex printing). The top resolution is 2400x600 dpi with a maximum listed monthly duty cycle of 10,000 sheets. You won’t get Wi-Fi connectivity, a screen, or any other bells and whistles with this one, but with an affordable price, it’ll get the job done.

A Step Up

Image : Andrew Hayward

Investing a bit more cash can net some nifty perks, as is the case with this Brother compact monochrome la ser printer. It ups the pages-per-minute cap to 36 while enhancing the capabilities of your home office setup with wireless printing from computers and mobile devices, a 2.7” LCD color touchscreen for on-printer commands, and the ability to copy and scan documents thanks to the flatbed scan glass.

It’s a bit larger and pricier but well worth the extra cash. You can also opt for an elective Dash Replenishment feature, which measures the remaining toner and automatically orders a replacement cartridge when you’re running low.

The Home Office Hub

Image : HP

The well-reviewed HP OfficeJet Pro 9015 is an ideal all-in-one device for your home office. It’s a printer, scanner, and copier capable of both black-and-white and color printing. This inkjet printer can handle up to 22 pages per minute, plus it has Wi-Fi printing and the ability to print directly off of a USB stick. HP’s handy software tools include integration with apps such as QuickBooks and Google Drive, too, and you can use either HP’s Instant Ink or Amazon’s Dash Replenishment service to ensure you’re always stocked with ink cartridges.

Need a Fax Too?

Image : HP

HP’s Color LaserJet Pro multifunction wireless laser printer (M479fdw) lets you step up to laser printing with a capacity of 28 pages per minute. This sizable all-in-one offers the same kind of scanning and copying capabilities, as well, and adds another potential benefit: faxing! It has both wired and wireless printing skills, along with optional Amazon Dash Replenishment.

Something Different

Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’re tired of ink and toner cartridges and the incredible long-term expense that comes wit h both, then maybe Epson’s EcoTank wireless color all-in-one printer is a better fit . You’ll refill it with little bottles of concentrated ink, with each bottle set estimated to last up to two years’ worth of printing—and save you up to 90% in expenses. This all-in-one prints, scans, and copies, and even includes voice-activated printing via an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant-equipped device.