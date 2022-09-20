Anker PowerCast M300 Streaming Microphone | $40 | Amazon



A lot of people stream or make content now, and even if all you do is some gaming with your friends a couple of times a week, a good microphone can be a huge boon. If you’re looking for a good option on a budget, then this Anker PowerCast M300 Streaming Microphone is 20% off today at $40. The Anker PowerCast M300 Streaming Microphone uses a 16mm condenser to pick up your voice with excellent depth and at a good sample rate, ignores background noise , can be used as soon as you plug it in, has an on-board gain control, and even has a headphone jack so you can monitor just how silky smooth you sound. It’s an excellent little microphone for nearly anyone that wants one.