Photography

Up Your Photo Editing Game with Luminar Neo's AI

Take 80% off this photo software that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence.

By
Samantha Ruddy
Luminar Neo gives you the power of world class photo editing combined with the technology of AI.
Screenshot: StackSocial

Want better pictures for life? Luminar Neo is currently slashing 80% off a lifetime subscription to its AI-powered photo editing software. The interface is simple to use and can help add touches to your artwork that you’ve previously only dreamed of.

Luminar Neo: Lifetime License | $79 | StackSocial

If just the main software wasn’t enough, this deal also includes several add-ons that will help you color-grade your work and add the perfect atmosphere to your photos of city life, landscapes, and more. Hop on this deal while it lasts.

