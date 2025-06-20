Logo
Untitled

Master AI With a Lifetime Subscription to PromptBuilder for $199

Save 88% off the price of a lifetime Unlimited plan to turn your requests into professional-grade AI prompts.

ByMike Fazioli
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

A lifetime subscription to PromptBuilder is 88% off right now at StackSocial.

As impressive as AI is, it's still only as good as what you put into it — in this case, prompts. Professional-level prompts will yield far greater results and productivity, and the best way to create those is with a lifetime subscription to PromptBuilder for just $199 from StackSocial. PromptBuilder's Unlimited plan normally sells for $1,764, but this StackSocial deal brings you the opportunity for lifetime access to this amazing AI prompt engineer for 88% off.

Suggested Reading

Kohl’s Has Stocking Stuffers, Cozy Gifts, and Big Ticket Favorites Ready for the Holidays
Macy's Has The JBL Tour Pro 3 Earbuds For Under $200 Ahead Of Black Friday
Banish Discomfort When Traveling With The Twisty, Comfy Infinity Pillow, Now 20% Off

PromptBuilder lifetime subscription | $199 | StackSocial

Related Content

Stock Your Countertops With KitchenAid Stand Mixers & More for Up to 30% off
Best Deals of the Day: Chromebook, Crocs, Kohl's, Material Kitchen, Auraglow & More

PromptBuilder supports 10 different AI models, including ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini, and also gives you access to over 1,000 proven templates for those models. You don't need any advanced knowledge of AI or AI prompts for PromptBuilder to take your plain language requests and transform them into powerful prompts that bring better results than you've experienced before while using AI. PromptBuilder is intuitive and easy to use, and can generate your expert-level custom prompts in under 15 seconds. Advance your AI capabilities by miles with a lifetime Unlimited plan subscription to PromptBuilder for just $199 at StackSocial.

PromptBuilder lifetime subscription at StackSocial


📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!