Get Healthy Daily Greens for Less During This Sitewide Live it Up! Supergreens Sale

Give yourself a boost this holiday with 15% off some yummy supergreens.

Looking for easy ways to be healthier? Live it Up! Supergreens is a great way to add more greens into your routine without having to prep anything or deal with the taste of raw vegetables. Gross. Here's some good news: For Black Friday, you can get 15% off sitewide with code FRIDAY. The deal also includes bundle gifts, so it’s a good time to stock up.

Live it Up! Supergreens | 15% Off | Promo Code: FRIDAY

These greens make getting all those important nutrients feel effortless. The mix blends neatly into water, juice, or a smoothie, and the flavor is mild enough that you can drink it daily. If you’ve been wanting something that boosts energy and helps you stay consistent with your nutrition, this is an easy option to keep on your counter.

You don’t need a blender or any special prep. You just scoop, mix, drink, and go. The texture isn't gritty either, and it mixes well whether you use a shaker bottle or just stir it with a spoon. If you normally skip greens because you don’t have time, this makes it much more manageable.

Each scoop includes a blend of vegetables, fruits, and superfood ingredients intended to support digestion, energy, and overall wellness. It’s something you can take first thing in the morning or later in the day if you need a quick pick me up.

And if you travel often, it's a great option for you there, too. You can just toss it into a bag so you can stay consistent even on busy weeks. But if you want to get it for a decent discount, you're going to have to get it right now if you want to save. Grab yours and start leveling up your wellness today!

