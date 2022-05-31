BalanceFrom Weighted Medicine Ball | $27 | Amazon

There are an uncountable number of ways to exercise out there, and it means that you can always find something new if you crave novelty. This BalanceFrom Weighted Medicine Ball is an excellent way to keep things fresh, and for only $27. They c ome in a range of different weights and are made to be incredibly durable. You can bounce them on the floor, hold them while doing different ab exercises, or be used as part of explosive cardio workouts too. The only limit is your imagination.