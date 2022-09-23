Boulder Sports Pickleball Set - 2 pack | $50 | Amazon

Boulder Sports Pickleball Set - 4 pack | $60 | Amazon

Pickleball is trending for some reason, despite being around since 1965, invented by three dads (really), and played fervently in my high school gym class during the winter months . Play in singles or doubles with these Boulder Sports sets on Amazon and wreak havoc on your local tennis court. Both sets include the titular Pickleball, and each come with different lightweight paddles—the two-pack is made of carbon fiber, while the four-pack is comprised of triple-layer wood. Play indoors , play outdoors , invite your grandpa and little cousins (it’s all-ages ), and unleash your inner Picklebeast.

