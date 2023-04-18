Under $50: The Best Mother’s Day Gifts

We’ve rounded up some of the Best Mother’s Day Gifts, but we still have some more to share that are well within your budget. From a new-classic candle to luxury skincare minis, these under-$50 picks are affordable, and definitely impressive. Let’s make sure no mom is left out.

Support your mom’s skincare obsession with this full routine. This ultra-luxe kit includes Sunday Riley’s bestsellers, and together, they pack a punch. Sunday Riley C.E.O. is a Vitamin C serum for daytime, and Good Genes Lactic Acid and Luna Oil renovate her nighttime routine.

The “It Girl” Cup of TikTok will keep your mom hydrated through her long day of work, errands, and just being a mom. Since they’re designed with double-wall vacuum insulation, these Stanley cups keep water cold all day. Plus, the whole thing’s dishwasher safe!

So your mom started playing Pickleball during the great Pickleball upswing of 2022. Support her active lifestyle by gifting her Amazon’s bestselling Pickleball set, designed with a premium fiberglass face and polypropylene core for a lightweight feel and maximum control.

Introduce your mom to the new class of bougie candle brand, Boy Smells. Hinoki Fantôme is a cypress and jasmine scent—warm, woody, and inviting. Boy Smells proprietary coconut and beeswax blend is long-lasting—a 50 hour burn time in fact.

If your mom has a green thumb but a small space, this windowsill or balcony herb garden is a perfect gift. Grow nine different herbs for cooking—including greatest hits like basil, rosemary, and oregano.

Real flowers last a week or two, at most. A nice gesture, but you can do better. This pampas grass bouquet is full of vibrant dried flowers, and comes in three different colors. When she’s done displaying them for Mother’s Day, your interior design savvy mom will find another way to use them.

Feed your mom’s thirst for DIY with these peel-and-stick wallpapers at Amazon. These weighty, high-quality wallpapers are accent walls in a roll—easy to install, and easy to remove when she gets sick of it and buys another wallpaper roll.