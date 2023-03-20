It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Kitchen

Hydrate and Stay Cool With up to 45% Off Stanley Cups

The " It Cup" of TikTok is now a lot more affordable.

By
Erin O'Brien
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Grab a cool cup of water with this Stanley sale.
Grab a cool cup of water with this Stanley sale.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

There is something soothing about sipping from a big cup throughout the day. There’s no wonder why Stanley is the cup I see on every “romanticizing my mornings” type TikTok or Reel—they’re just good. Right now you can take up to 45% off Stanley cups at Amazon, including this cream-colored 40 oz tumbler and chic black tumbler.

Watch
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019

Stanley Cups | Amazon

If you peruse their Amazon shop, you’ll find a lot more—like this 40 oz pastel dream and the most royal of blues. These stainless steal beauties keep cold for 11 hours—and with ice for two days. Never ever ever experience a room-temp sip again. Hydrate up, darlings. 

Advertisement
HomeKitchen