We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Ulta’s Big Summer Sale Includes All Your Beauty Favorites and More

From travel-friendly minis to 20% off jumbo sizes, there are deals galore.

Erin O'Brien
From now until July 15, save big on skincare, beauty, and more at Ulta.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Whether you’re getting your SPF on, beach waving your hair, or exfoliating your body til no end, Ulta’s Big Summer Beauty Sale has something for you. Deals change throughout the sale, but there are a few notable ones running until July 15. Load up your travel bottles with 20% off jumbo hair care and get ready to jet set with your faves summer long. Bumble & Bumble, Virtue, and Verb are among the now super-affordable haircare favorites.

Ulta’s Big Summer Sale | Ulta

Another sale-long sale? Buy One Get One 40% Off on skincare and suncare. This wide-ranging category keeps your bod summer ready, with spray SPFs from Sun Bum and cult-hit cleansing balms for cleaning up after a night out. Shop the Ulta sale and stock up for your summer adventures—you’re sure to find a deal you love.

