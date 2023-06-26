Ulta’s Big Summer Sale Includes All Your Beauty Favorites and More

Whether you’re getting your SPF on, beach waving your hair, or exfoliating your body til no end, Ulta’s Big Summer Beauty Sale has something for you. Deals change throughout the sale, but there are a few notable ones running until July 15. Load up your travel bottles with 20% off jumbo hair care and get ready to jet set with your faves summer long. Bumble & Bumble, Virtue, and Verb are among the now super-affordable haircare favorites.
Another sale-long sale? Buy One Get One 40% Off on skincare and suncare. This wide-ranging category keeps your bod summer ready, with spray SPFs from Sun Bum and cult-hit cleansing balms for cleaning up after a night out. Shop the Ulta sale and stock up for your summer adventures—you’re sure to find a deal you love.