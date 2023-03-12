It's all consuming.
Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Is the Sale You’ve Been Waiting For

Up to 50% off brands you adore for 21 days straight.

Erin O'Brien
Take up to 50% off your favorite beauty brands—with new deals every single day.
Graphic: Ulta

It’s the beauty sale you’ve been waiting for: Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty. Every day for 21 days, Ulta will feature different brands, different deals, and all up to 50% off. Stock up on skincare, try a new eyeshadow palette, or grab all the brushes and blenders the sale will allow!

Grab 50% off Peach and Lily’s cult-hit Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream, and keep an eye out for 50% off Stila’s bestselling Stay All Day Eyeliner, a makeup staple, later in the sale. If you see something you dig, grab ‘em quick—because each new day means a new sale.

