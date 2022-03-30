Funko Pop! Disney: Turning Red - Meilin Lee | $11 | Amazon

Funko Pop! Super: Turning Red - Red Panda Mei | $20 | Amazon

Turning Red is an absolute delight and probably my favorite Pixar movie in years. A beautiful coming-of-age story confronting the awkwardness of adolescence head-on and exploring mother-daughter relationships in a way relatable to all, especially those a part of immigrant families. You can tell a lot of the character animation was inspired by the quick comedic snappiness you find across certain anime and it works so well with 3D. Just all around I adored this and now I can cement my fondness for the film with these two Funko! Pop vinyl figures of the main character Mei in both her human and red panda form. The Meilin Lee Pop goes for $11 and the Red Panda Mei Pop goes for $20 since it is jumbo-sized. Both figures will release on April 10.

