Kasa Smart Plugs (4-Pack) | $25 | Amazon

I’ll paint you a picture. It’s a cozy fall evening. You’re tucked under a blanket on the couch, watching one of your favorite shows. An episode goes by, and the sun begins going down. You’ve never been more comfortable in your life. You watch another, and now the sun is completely down. But that lamp in the corner of the room ... suddenly, it feels so bright. Too bright in comparison as it’s the only source of light left beside the TV. You have to get up from your snug spot on the couch to turn it off. How miserable. But wait, now. You had already set up that lamp with a Kasa smart plug. “Alexa, turn off the lamp,” you say with your arms still tucked under the quilt. “Thank goodness I bought that 4-pack for $4 off from Amazon.”