Try Sustainable Beauty Brand Caprea's Organic PH Cleanser for Just $10

Looking for a more sustainable beauty brand that you can feel good about supporting? Caprea is a skincare brand created by an environmentally-conscious mom that aims to reduce post-consumer waste. Its Essentials range, for example, is packaged with 100% plantable material. These product sleeves, which are embedded with lavender, poppy, and marguerite seeds, can be planted straight into the ground to sprout beautiful flowers that both help feed bees and support bee pollination.

Essential Organic PH Cleanser | $10 | Caprea | Promo Code TEN

Right now, you can try Caprea’s Essential Organic PH Cleanser for just $10 by using promo code TEN. Normally $19, this foaming face wash is crafted with organic Monoi oil. It’s meant to target the production of oil secretion while protecting your skin against air pollution. Normally $19, you can save big on this richly-lathering face wash while supporting a brand that keeps the environment top of mind. If that’s a mission that’s important to you, you can try out the rest of Caprea’s Essentials line, all packed with 100% plantable material. Do something good for yourself and the environment, and try out this cleanser while it’s available at this price.

