Amazon Prime Student Membership | Free | Amazon

Amazon Prime gets you a lot these days. For students, the first six months of an Amazon Prime Student trial are free—whether you’re starting out your education or graduating next year. Beyond the normal Prime perks, the Prime Student membership includes six months of LinkedIn Premium and a free trial of Kindle Unlimited. Prime Student also offers discounted textbooks to buy or rent, and two hour grocery delivery—so stock up the fridge and get studying! After the trial ends, Prime Student members pay half the price of regular Prime members per month. A pretty sweet way to take that degree further!