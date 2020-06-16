Photo : Kristian Egelund ( Unsplash

Hard as it may be to believe, what with everyone being stuck inside all the time these days, but summer is just around the corner. With warmer weather comes new opportunities to take your workouts outdoors (as long as you’re doing so safely and with a mask) and there’s no better way to make it happen than to take up running.



Whether it’s been a while since you hit the tracks, your old running shoes have a few miles too many on them, or you’re just in the mood for a change of pace (sorry, sorry everyone) a new pair of running shoes is a great way to not only kickstart your motivation to get miles in but also to make sure your feet are being taken care of while you do it.



The Top Pick

Image : Amazon

Nike’s Pegasus is one of the more esteemed and long-lasting lines in the modern landscape of running shoes and the Nike Pegasus 36 shows that isn’t changing any time soon. The 37th iteration of the shoe recently hit stores, though it hasn’t been out quite long enough for us to deliver a verdict on how well it holds up over time. Its predecessor is another story. It’s proved a highly effective and reliable shoe for beginner and longtime runners alike, just as good for a short 5K as it is a half-marathon.



The Rugged Option

Image : Amazon

We’re living in a true golden age of foam-based shoe soles. While Adidas Boost material and Nike’s React foam definitely dominate the space, don’t sleep on UnderArmour’s HOVR material, the base of the brand’s signature Phantom runner. It’s significantly denser and not quite as cushy as something like the Boost, but the foam provides a super sturdy, durable base for someone looking for a shoe with a bit more weight to it.

The Comfort Option

Image : Amazon

Speaking of Boost, you can’t talk about running shoes in 2020 without spotlighting it a little bit. A didas introduced the revolutionary ultra-lightweight material way back in 2013 and it’s been a staple of the sneaker world ever since. It’s become a staple of the brand’s output, from lifestyle shoes like the Ultra Boost to the Houston Rockets star James Harden’s signature basketball sneakers. If you want a running shoe with a Boost sole, you can’t go wrong with the Solar Glide. It’s a light but durable sneaker that won’t weigh your feet down while you’re getting your miles in and features a cushy, supportive Boost sole. You’ll feel like you’re running with pillows strapped to your feet.



The Risk-Averse Option

Image : Amazon

Nothing gets in the way of making running into a habit like soreness and post-run pain. Well, nothing except for injuries. Any of these can easily derail any running plans you have in place. Get ahead with the Nike Infinity React, which debuted last year and made waves across the fitness world. The shoe is designed specifically to reduce soreness and risk of injury, and it works. Internal studies conducted during the shoe’s development showed that runners using the shoe saw a 52% reduction in injury according to Nike. If safety is your priority, the Nike React Infinity is a perfect running shoe.



The Off-Road Option

Image : Amazon

Whether you’re currently living in a city and need an escape or regularly spend time in the great outdoors, warm weather and the era of social distancing have trail running looking more appealing than ever. If you’re going to head off the beaten path though, you need to make sure you have the right shoes. That’s where trail runners come in. The New Balance Hierro V5 comes equipped with more durable, grippy soles to handle whatever Mother Nature throws your way. It’ll keep your run going smoothly wherever the open road takes you.

