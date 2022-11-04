Advent calendars! Great for gifting, but better when you buy them yourself. Since December hasn’t started yet, you’ve got plenty of time to stock up on the good stuff—classic holiday snacks, beauty buys, and more—before it sells out.

This beauty calendar houses 25 days of luxury beauty finds, from the Olaplex Hair Perfector, to Tatcha’s Dewy Skin Cream. So many of these cute travel-size items will keep you hydrated all month long and well into the winter!

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $224 at Space NK

G/O Media may get a commission Fandom friendly MobyFox Wear your fandom on your sleeve.

MobyFox’s officially-licensed bands and custom watch faces are homages to fandoms spanning decades—from The Beatles, to Black Panther. Buy at MobyFox Advertisement

This 12 Days of Socks calendar will keep you so cozy, and so surprised—with both timeless designs and holiday designs counting up to Christmas. These cotton-blend socks will so long, you’ll wear them to next year’s holiday events too.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $60 at Amazon

Advertisement

A classic chocolate advent calendar! A little treat every day! This set has 24 unique pieces of chocolate filled with ganache, coconut, and more. The chocolate has fun holiday shapes too, of course.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $32 at Macy’s

Advertisement

And if sweet isn’t for you, this salty-savory-sweet popcorn advent calendar includes kernels and unique popcorn seasonings in a 20" tall calendar—for assembling the ultimate DIY holiday treats.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $70 at Macy’s

Advertisement

For kids, or for the adult Lego fan in your life, this Guardians of the Galaxy Lego advent calendar lets you gradually build a little Guardians holiday scene throughout the month, with mini figures and set pieces each day.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $36 at Amazon

Advertisement

Finally, this 12 day advent calendar at Sephora lets you unwrap a small candle every day. It’s a very cute way to build up a nice candle collection, with scents like g oji t arocco o range and French c ade l avender.