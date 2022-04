Sony Bravia 55-Inch 4k TV | $1398 | Amazon

A good TV is an excellent way to treat yourself in the midst of a tough year, and let’s be honest , 2022 has already been a doozy. So, grab yourself this Sony Bravia 55-Inch 4k TV for $1398 today, which is down by $302. Along with a massive and stunning screen, it also works especially well with PS5s, has Bravia Core, which allows you to stream movies, and even has access to Google TV too. It’s a big old treat, but you deserve it.