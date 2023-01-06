Treat Yourself to a New Smart TV, Laptop, Phone & More for Up to $200 off

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

It’s the new year so why not tr eat yourself to something new as well? Best Buy is having a three-day sale through the weekend with discounts on smart TVs, laptops, phones, headphones, and more. If you’ve been eying a new TV for the living room or perhaps an air fryer for the kitchen, Best Buy has you covered.



This smart TV’s quantum HDR allows you to experience a full range of color with deep blacks and vibrant detail.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $800 at Best Buy

This gaming laptop has a refresh rate of 144hz, utilizes the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, and has a 512GB SSD.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $750 at Best Buy

Advertisement

This touch-screen laptop is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, has 8GB of memory, and has a 256GB SSD.



G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $600 at Best Buy

Advertisement

This 17.3" laptop is powered by a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, has 12GB of memory, and a 1TB HDD.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $500 at Best Buy

Advertisement

LG’s NanoCell tech is able to achieve incredibly vivid colors with deep blacks. And with its new user interface, webOS 22, you’ll be able to customize your viewing experience with separate accounts for each member of the family.



G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $700 at Best Buy

Advertisement

Samsung’s flagship smartphone is available in a gorgeous choice of colors and is just a dang good smartphone. The 4nm processor is the fastest chip ever on a Galaxy smartphone. The battery lasts long and charges quickly. The camera quality is stunning thanks to the three lenses and HDR video support.



G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $1100 at Best Buy

Advertisement

With 40 hours of battery life, you’ll rarely find yourself with no charge. But even if you do, no worries. These headphones make use of Beats Fast Fuel which allows for up to 3 hours of playback on just five minutes of charging.



G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $130 at Best Buy

Advertisement

enjoy up to 6 hours of listening time with these noise-canceling headphones. Charging for just five minutes will yield you 60 minutes of battery life.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $150 at Best Buy

Advertisement

If you are new to Xbox (as in not upgrading from the Xbox One X) or just don’t care too much about specs, this would be a pretty good option for you as it’s normally $200 less than its Series X counterpart. If you don’t mind doing your gaming in 1440p and playing exclusively digital, hop on in.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $250 at Best Buy

Advertisement

This massage gun is bundled with six different attachments to deliver exactly what your body needs with precision while applying up to 60 lbs of force.



G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $400 at Best Buy

Advertisement

Cook up your favorite foods easily with this easy-to-clean air fryer for $80 off.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $50 at Best Buy

Advertisement

Track your fitness and health, receive text notifications, and more with a Fitbit Versa 2.