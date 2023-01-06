Treat Yourself to a New Smart TV, Laptop, Phone & More for Up to $200 off

It’s the new year so why not treat yourself to something new as well? Best Buy is having a three-day sale through the weekend with discounts on smart TVs, laptops, phones, headphones, and more. If you’ve been eying a new TV for the living room or perhaps an air fryer for the kitchen, Best Buy has you covered.
Samsung 65" Class Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV | $200 off
This smart TV’s quantum HDR allows you to experience a full range of color with deep blacks and vibrant detail.
MSI Sword 15.6" Gaming Laptop | $200 off
LG Sound Bar and Wireless Subwoofer S90QY
Dolby Atmos and DTS:X
With 570 watts for an impressive home theater setup, envelop yourself in a stunning surround sound experience with 5.1.3 channels and hear every line of dialogue clearly with an up-firing center channel
This gaming laptop has arefresh rate of 144hz, utilizes the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, and has a 512GB SSD.
Samsung Galaxy Book 15.6" | $150 off
This touch-screen laptop is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, has 8GB of memory, and has a 256GB SSD.
Asus Vivobook 17.3" Laptop | $200 off
This 17.3" laptop is powered by a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, has 12GB of memory, and a 1TB HDD.
LG 70" NanoCell 4K UHD Smart TV | $200 off
LG’s NanoCell tech is able to achieve incredibly vivid colors with deep blacks. And with its new user interface, webOS 22, you’ll be able to customize your viewing experience with separate accounts for each member of the family.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB | $200 off
Samsung’s flagship smartphone is available in a gorgeous choice of colors and is just a dang good smartphone. The 4nm processor is the fastest chip ever on a Galaxy smartphone. The battery lasts long and charges quickly. The camera quality is stunning thanks to the three lenses and HDR video support.
Beats Solo³ Wireless Headphones | $70 off
With 40 hours of battery life, you’ll rarely find yourself with no charge. But even if you do, no worries. These headphones make use of Beats Fast Fuel which allows for up to 3 hours of playback on just five minutes of charging.
Sony LinkBuds S Noise Canceling Earbuds | $50 off
enjoy up to 6 hours of listening time with these noise-canceling headphones. Charging for just five minutes will yield you 60 minutes of battery life.
Microsoft Xbox Series S | $50 off
If you are new to Xbox (as in not upgrading from the Xbox One X) or just don’t care too much about specs, this would be a pretty good option for you as it’s normally $200 less than its Series X counterpart. If you don’t mind doing your gaming in 1440p and playing exclusively digital, hop on in.
Theragun Pro (4th Gen) | $200 off
This massage gun is bundled with six different attachments to deliver exactly what your body needs with precision while applying up to 60 lbs of force.
Bella Pro Series 8 qt. Digital Air Fryer | $80 off
Cook up your favorite foods easily with this easy-to-clean air fryer for $80 off.
Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch | $20 off
Track your fitness and health, receive text notifications, and more with a Fitbit Versa 2.