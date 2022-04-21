Woodland Creatures Plush Dog Toy Pack | $9 | Amazon



Our pups have been so good to us while we worked at home, and maybe you made the adoption leap during the pandemic. This means you find yourself taking your new pet to more places than you normally would. It’s ok we love a connected pupper parent. My friends bring their dogs to each outdoor meal, and I will never be mad at that. Because they are such well-behaved good floofs, they deserve a gift. This three-pack of plush noisemakers from ZippyPaws is the ideal surprise, and it’s $2 off today.

Advertisement

So yes, they are the crinkle paper type noisemakers, so maybe we don’t give them these when zoom calls are happening. But the fox, raccoon, and squirrel are pretty durable, even for a pooch with a tough set of chompers. There’s no stuffing in them, which is great for a more destructive doggo. This deal is only for the small dog pack. Each toy is eleven inches long and just fine for an adventurous tiny fluffball. These critters are cute, safe, and will provide hours of fun for fido.