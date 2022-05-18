1:10 Scale Brushless RC Car | $246 | Amazon

If you’re looking for an over-the-top present for someone, whether yourself or another kid of any age, then this 1:10 Scale Brushless RC Car could be perfect. It has a 3650 brushless motor, 4x4 drive, and is waterproof too. It can reach speeds of up to 65km/h, which is blisteringly fast for an RC car, and can even be customized thanks to the HobbyWing programmable ESC. It’s also easier to drive than you’d expect, and it looks excellent as well. It’s a great present for anyone old enough to understand the sheer power of it.