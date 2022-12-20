Ace Fanny Pack | $95 | Dagne Dover

The long pandemic years have altered my brain in a way I’ve never anticipated: I do not want to carry a purse anymore. Lately, it’s been a tote bag or this Dagne Dover fanny pack, worn crossbody, like a cool person. They’re made of a soft neoprene that adds some texture to an outfit , and the fanny pack’s lining and dust bags are made of recycled plastic bottles. Ever the practical bag-maker, the Ace Fanny Pack is designed with some tiny interior pockets—for a card, a pen or chapstick, and a little key loop. I can squeeze in a slim, portable phone battery if I’m really economical with the space; it fits just enough for errand running or meeting friends. But if your day-to-day needs a little more wiggle room , you can bundle the Ace with a backpack or duffel and save 15%.