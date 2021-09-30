BillionDollarArtGallery | $40 | Amazon



Live with 500 different art pieces on your TV with the BillionDollarArtGallery. The title, the name of the painter, and some background on the painting can be displayed on the TV or through a free phone companion app. It makes an excellent gift as the USB the 2+ hour video is on comes in an elegant maple gift box with a laser-etched logo on the top. Paintings stretching across all the eras of art including Gothic, Renaissance, Romanticism, Luminism, Impressionism, Surrealism, and more can all be in your home or a loved one’s for just $40.