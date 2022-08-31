Voicetapp Speech to Text Transcription: Lifetime Subscription | $59 | 90% Off | StackSocial

Pardon my French but transcribing stuff sucks. It’s time-consuming, tiring, and just a bore. For your next conference, webinar, or what-have-you, try Voicetapp, now 90% off at StackSocial. Voicetapp is a cloud-based software that uses A.I. to convert speech to text. With up to 99% accuracy, Voicetapp can recognize 170 languages, 12 of them in real-time. This app is also useful for generating subtitles for a video, perhaps of your presentation, Procurement in the Trash Compactor Sector. Hey, I don’t know what you do! All I know is for $59, your tired assistants will thank you for relieving them of their transcription duties.