Pets

Tote Your Pup Around With This Handy Pet Carrier for 30% Off

Take your furry friend with you on the go with the Lesure Pet Carrier for just $42.

By
Brittany Vincent
Lesure Pet Carrier | $42 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
Graphic: Amazon

If you like to take your dog or cat with when you go out, but you’re still using one of those gaudy old hard-top carriers, it’s time for an upgrade. The Lesure Pet Carrier is a soft but sturdy carrier with mesh on three sides to keep your buddy comfortable while you carry them on your back in the carrier’s backpack mode or have them lounge in its horizontal position like a makeshift pet bed. You can open or close the top flap to either let your pet sleep or to let them hang out with you while you see all the sights. It even comes with a washable microfiber Sherpa pet bed for you to slide in and out whenever needed. Basically, it’s a portable sanctuary that’s even TSA-compliant for air travel. What I’m saying is, you should get one yesterday and start feeling good about having your pets travel in comfort. And don’t forget to clip the coupon. 

