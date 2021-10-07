Slimline Windproof Rechargeable Lighter | $15 | StackSocial



Regular lighters can be super lame. They run out of lighter fluid, it can take a few tries to get them going, and they’re just old as heck now. So switch to this Slimline Windproof Rechargeable Lighter, just $15 at StackSocial, and see if you’re not much happier with the way you light your cigarettes, candles, and more. It offers double-sided ignition, it’s windproof, and best of all it runs via built-in rechargeable lithium battery. Just pop it in to a USB slot and recharge it. No lighter fluid required. Plus, it’s small enough to fit in your pocket, even if they’re those weird fake ones they give woman because I guess they think we don’t need pockets. Anyway, you don’t have to worry about an open flame, and that’s probably the coolest part here.

