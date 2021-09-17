Handmade Leather Travel Duffel Bag | $120 | Amazon



Looking for a great, sturdy new travel bag? Look no further. Pick up the Handmade Leather Travel Duffel Bag for just $120 at Amazon, and this great-looking, rustic bag will get you from point A to point B while looking super stylish. Not only does it look great, worn, and weathered, but it includes break-resistant YKK zippers, brass fittings, and a cloth lining to protect the leather. It has plenty of pockets, both exterior and interior, and it works as a great carry-on bag for overhead storage and under your seat. It does everything, and it looks cool to boot. Pick up one and it’ll probably last you at least through a few travel seasons — or even longer!