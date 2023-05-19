Today’s Discover Samsung deal is a huge work-and-play winner — the M80B Smart Monitor with Streaming TV and SlimFit Camera is just $500, down from $700. This crystal-clear 4K UHD monitor, also available on Amazon for $496, lets you stream, do video meetings, and even work without a separate PC.

Samsung M80B Smart Monitor | $500 | Samsung

Samsung M80B Smart Monitor | $496 | Amazon

PC-less productivity and entertainment with seamless integration via Samsung Workmode, Samsung DeX for mobile devices, and Apple AirPlay make this monitor truly, well, smart. It supports Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube, and it easily connects to other IoT smart devices via Samsu ng’s SmartThings app. The SlimFit camera tilts for the perfect angle, has a built-in cover, and can also fully detach from the ultra-thin 0.9-inch body. Head over to Samsung or Amazon now to grab this hot deal.