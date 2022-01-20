Modvel Lumbar Support Pillow | $17 | Amazon | Promo Code ZPADGPVB + Clip Coupon



We here at Kinja Deals are all about comfort when sitting down for long periods of time. But not everyone has gaming chair money, or space, or a willingness to buy a gaming chair when they once thought Twitch was made up for Netflix’s American Vandal series for like, more than a minute. So for the rest of us, there are little wonders like the Modvel Lumbar Support Pillow. It’s normally $50, but when you clip the coupon on the page and enter promo code X at checkout, the price will drop way, way down to $17. I own this one, so I can tell you: It’s awesome. It’s a memory foam cushion with a stretchy woven cover, and can slip on and off the back of any chair in the house. It improves my posture as I use it, and it’s just genuinely comfortable. And not $17! Go ahead. You deserve it.