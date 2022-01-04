When building your first PC, your attention is mostly on the PC tower itself. You want a good graphics card, sufficient SSDs, a powerful CPU—and rightfully so; you do need most of this stuff to actually run the games you want to play. But once you’ve built yourself a working desktop, you now get to pretty up the rest of your setup. Though before you start running LED strips of different rainbow lights across the corner of your room, consider getting a solid chair to sit in while you’re gaming at your new build.

We’ve collected a few options you may want to consider.

What’s excellent about the AndaSeat T-Compact Premium chair, beyond it just being super comfortable, in my personal taste, is the relaxed color scheme. No bright lines of red or blue—this is a chair that will work nicely around the rest of the furniture in your home. I reviewed the XL version of this chair, which you can check out here.

Looking for a chair that won’t break the bank? Gtracing has one for $170 which is already a good deal compared to the prices of some of the others we have listed. Even better though is it’s marked down to $110, and if you clip the coupon on the product page, you can bring that way, way down to $50. How is the chair itself though? Well, it’s extremely comfortable, according to its reviewers—calling out specifically how nice the added neck and lumbar pillows are. If the typical racing-style gamer red and black fits your aesthetic, look no further than here.

Razer makes everything gamer, so of course it’s making gamer chairs. It’s even gone as far as inscribing the Iskur seat with the phrase, “FOR GAMERS, BY GAMERS.” It’s got a fully sculpted lumbar support which looks massive. I mean, just look up at the picture above. The lumbar support is actually fully adjustable, allowing you to match the chair to the curve of your spine specifically. You just need to remember to stop hunching already and sit back in the damn thing.



One of the more interestingly designed chairs that isn’t just cashing in on a licensed property is the Cougar Explore S. The orange and black pop and the quilted pattern stands out as a unique choice among the plethora of either red/black or just solid black. It does what it needs to, being durable, fully reclinable, and comes with lumbar and neck pillows.

The AndaSeat T-Pro 2 is the chair I personally have. Granted, I’m not the tallest fellow there is. The T-Compact would have likely been a better chair for me, but I didn’t know about that at the time. Lucky for me, it is still mighty comfy and I absolutely adore the style. If you’re pushing 6', this is the chair you’ve been looking for my friend. Beautiful fabric design, thick cushion, with lumbar and neck support. The dang thing also reclines to nearly a perfect horizontal. I’ve taken naps in this baby.



It wouldn’t be a list of gamer chairs without a pink one. It’s got 155-degree tilt, padded fixed armrests for elbow relief, and a lumbar pillow that can slide up and down to hit that sweet spot depending on how tall you are. Underneath the base, you’ll find an extendable footrest that provides leg support for those extended hours of gaming. And again ... it’s pink!