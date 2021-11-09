AndaSeat T-Pro 2 Gaming Chair | $350 | AndaSeat

For the past few years since moving into my apartment, I’ve been rocking some $80 desk chair from Staples. This wasn’t that big of a deal. Hardly ever sat on my desk. Over the past year though between working from home and switching from console to a gaming PC, my hours in this chair started growing exponentially. My back has not been happy about it.



I got the chance to upgrade to a proper gaming chair with the T-Pro 2 Series from AndaSeat and have been using this premium gaming chair for the last 2 weeks.

Setup and Installation



This thing is heavy. Like, every piece feels like it weighs a ton. The T-Pro 2 comes in roughly six main pieces. The back, the seat, the two armrests, the adjuster, and the base. Of course, there is also the smaller stuff like individual wheels and the pillows, but for now, let’s just focus on the larger assembly. It was an arduous task setting up solo.

The full setup took just under an hour to complete. The installation has you holding some of the heavier parts are awkward angles while you screw it all together with the provided L wrench. It was all worthwhile when I lifted it up and sat down to hear my back crack in three places. This chair is comfy. The weight of all the individual pieces all became worth it as I sat in it all together.

However, this is an XL chair and I’m a smaller-to-average guy. Post assembly and after sitting in it a couple of days, the armrests just felt a tad too far apart for my liking. I remembered during the setup that where the armrests connect underneath the seat they have those ovular-shaped bracket holes which allow some flexibility to the distance between them. Perfect! I can just loosen those a bit, squish the brackets closer, tighten ‘em all up, and be good to go right? Right...? Not right.

The T-Pro 2 is designed with the levers for the height and rocking functions directly covering these screws I needed to loosen. The provided L wrench could no longer reach the screws I needed to access once fully put together. I tried fiddling with some tools I had in the closet until admitting defeat. I reluctantly opted to remove the entire base/adjuster and reattach it just so I could make the minor adjustment. This was a huge pain. It did work, though, and the armrests became much more comfortable for me. It’s worth mentioning, however, that the armrests do have a fair amount of adjustment options. While seated, you can easily raise or lower their height as well as rotate their angle. They can either point in toward each other, away from one another, or remain parallel. You can just bring them closer together or further apart without going through my ordeal.



Cool and Comfy

There’s a very specific trend in the gaming industry I don’t remember signing up for. For whatever reason, there is a need to throw on accent colors of red or blue or what-have-you on everything. Gaming monitors, mice, keyboards, PC parts—all of it—will have an accent or even RGB lighting. Some people love it (and I love that for them!), but it’s just something that doesn’t click for me. I’ve built up my PC area with a more minimalistic aesthetic in mind and want the surrounding area to match that.

The T-Pro 2 is exactly the look I want in a gaming chair. The light gray fabric against the black makes for a brilliant-looking high contrast color scheme without clashing with the furniture in the rest of my apartment.

As I alluded to earlier, the T-Pro 2 is mighty comfortable. With the added lumbar pillow, you feel like you can sit in this thing all day long (which I have. Inscryption is great and will suck your entire afternoon away.) Folks, this—and I cannot stress this enough—is a damn good chair to sit in. Getting past the difficulties with the assembly, you need to remember that it’s just one annoying day versus likely several years of actually using the product. After 2 weeks with it, I can confirm I don’t want to get up from this chair ever again.

Along with the lumbar pillow, a neck pillow is included that can buckle around the headrest. This is again where the chair being an XL created issues for me. The pillow ends up resting at the very top of the back of my head when buckled on. This just pushed my chin down into my chest and is certainly not the intended experience. Then again, I am only 5'8" and not necessarily the intended consumer for this specific model.



I can say that when I decided to turn the chair away from my computer monitor and play some Xbox on my TV, the pillow came in quite handy. I just reclined the chair a bit more and stuffed the pillow in a comfy spot behind my neck, and it felt great. Speaking of which, this chair can recline all the way back to a fully horizontal position.

You can genuinely take a cozy nap in this thing. I was shocked it could support me in this position. Let this be a testament to the weight of the seat and base being put to good work.



A Sizeable Offer

At the end of the day, this is an excellent piece of furniture, let alone a gaming chair. The price point certainly is not cheap coming in at $550. AndaSeat is running a promotion currently which brings the price down quite a bit to a much more sensible $350. There is that old adage, “Never cheap out on anything that goes between you and the ground.” This can mean shoes, mattresses, tires, and of course ... gaming chairs. If you’re of a similar mind that you want a modern-looking gaming chair that is incredibly comfortable, the T-Pro 2 is a solid choice.

I’d just recommend that during the assembly, you try sitting on the chair and sizing up the armrests yourself before installing the base. That should save you the half-hour headache I brought on myself. AndaSeat also offers a $400 compact version which, honestly, if you are in the realm of 5'8” or less like myself, that may be the better option.

