Vaunn Under Desk Bike Pedal | $40 | Amazon



A lot of us are more sedentary than we probably should be, but with desk jobs and the general stresses of life, it can be hard to find time to move about. Well, this Vaunn Under Desk Bike Pedal is down by 27% to $40 today, and it’s an excellent way to help your keep your cardio up a little. While it’s not going to replace full exercise, this under-desk cycle is safe and stable thanks to a wide base, can be used to keep your legs moving while you’re seated at home or at work, and has a variable resistance to help you push yourself a little bit too. It even folds away with ease to make it more portable. It’s great for older people, those with desk jobs, or just anybody who wants a little more movement in their life.