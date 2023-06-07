Having a separate work laptop? A luxury. This specific Jumper Laptop? An affordable luxury. Right now, you can grab it for $280, 77% off its original price. It’s pretty no-frills, but it comes with a year subscription to Microsoft Office 365—literally, exactly what you need for your job. I think.

Jumper Laptop 16" | $280 | 77% Off | Amazon

This 16" laptop also boasts a Celeron J4105 Quad core processor and four stereo speakers. Those speakers will play your YouTube videos so loud. Is ASMR supposed to be listened to at full volume? Anyway, the Jumper laptop’s long battery life will support your video-watching habit too. This is the lowest price we’ve seen this laptop in a little while—nab this deal and enjoy your new work (or YouTube-watching ) laptop.