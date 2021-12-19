Sunny Magnetic Mini Pedal Cycle | $113 | Amazon

If you’re familiar with home exercise tech, you know they’re usually massive devices that take up an entire section of a room. Even those treadmills that say they fold up really end up as impromptu dog beds and present-wrapping stations. The Sunny Health & Fitness pedal cycle is a small, unassuming device that you can use with any normal chair or desk. This magnetic cycle machine can be used on a desktop, for your arms, or on the floor, for your legs. That means you can get a wonderful workout from head to toe , all with this device that takes up less than four square feet of space. The magnets allow you to choose your resistance, too, so you can pedal laps around your weak roommates (or vice versa). Get it for 25% off on Amazon today.