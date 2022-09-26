Sunny Health & Fitness Elliptical Machine | $364 | Amazon



Fitness is, annoyingly, quite important. If you look after your health you’ll live longer and have a better quality of life too. Being able to keep moving is a big part of that, and this Sunny Health & Fitness Elliptical Machine, which is down by 24% to $364, is a great way to facilitate your fitness at home. The Sunny Health & Fitness Elliptical Machine features 24 different workout modes, uses a monitor to display all of your stats including calories burned and resistance level, has a device holder for your phone, and even has a special SunnyFit app to help you better plan your workouts and make sure your fitness journey is more than just a single step. It’s an excellent cardio device for those who have joint issues too, as there’s little impact on your knees.