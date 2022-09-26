Corsair HS60 Haptic Stereo Gaming Headset | $108 | Amazon



If you spend a lot of time gaming then you really need a good headset. Games just have more audio cues than ever before , and being able to hear those properly is a great way to help boost your own performance; plus loads of team games require good communication, and a headset will help there too. This Corsair HS60 Haptic Stereo Gaming Headset is down by 17% to $108, and it’ll help boost your gaming substantially. The Corsair HS60 Haptic Stereo Gaming Headset has haptic bass for sounds you can feel, high-quality 50mm neodymium audio drivers, a fully detachable noise-cancelling microphone, is lightweight, and can easily connect via USB. It’s also really comfortable, which is always a nice bonus if you’re going for a long session.