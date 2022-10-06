LEGO Orchid | $42 | Amazon



Plants are great. You can put them all around your home to show off that you can keep other living things alive, and they even add a little bit of oxygen to the world, and maybe even smell nice too. However, not everyone can either keep them alive, or be near them without sneezing, so sometimes you’ll need fake ones for a similar vibe, with none of the risks, and that’s where this LEGO Orchid comes in with 16% off at $42. The LEGO Orchid is a fully customizable orchid model that can be built in your own time to match the standard look, or changed up as you want to fit your own personal aesthetic, and it looks great with other sets from the LEGO botanical collection, and it’s a fun and relaxing way to spend an afternoon too.