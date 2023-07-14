It's all consuming.
Home Theater

This Stunning Amazon Fire 65" 4K Smart TV Is 26% Off For Prime Members

Not only is this TV big and beautiful, but it has a lot of cool features too.

By
Jason Coles
If you’ve been waiting for a sign to buy a new TV, this is it.
Image: Jason Coles

This Amazon Fire 65" 4K Smart TV is basically everything anyone could need in a new TV, but with 26% off, bringing the price down to just $560. This massive 65" TV has 4K visuals to get the most out of everything you watch or play, and has built-in Fire TV to make it way easier to access all of the streaming services you’re subscribed to.

Amazon Fire 65" 4K Smart TV | $560 | 26% Off | Prime Members

It’s always good when a TV has it all, and it’s easy to see that the Amazon Fire 65" 4K Smart TV does. The big old discount helps a lot too. It’s even better if you’re someone who has a lot of stock in the Alexa smart assistant as well.

