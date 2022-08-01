Sony Bravia 65-Inch 4K OLED Smart TV | $1998 | Amazon



There are so many options when it comes to a new TV that it can be a little overwhelming. Do you go for size, image quality, low latency, special features, or just all of the above and hope for the best? Well, if you want one that has it all, look no further than this Sony Bravia 65-Inch 4K OLED Smart TV which is 13% off at $1998. This incredible 4K OLED TV has an image that’ll leave your eyes begging for more thanks to intelligent processing, deep blacks, and an obscene range of colors. It also has HDMI 2.1 for futureproofed connections, access to Google TV and access to all of your favorite streaming services in one place, and has Bravia XR features making it especially good for new consoles because of incredibly low input lag.