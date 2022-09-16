Sceptre Curved 27" Gaming Monitor | $120 | Amazon



Curved monitors allow you to get more out of your images by presenting them in a more natural way. This is true of both the absurd ultra-wide ones, and even the standard-sized ones too. They’re just more comfortable for most people, and this Sceptre Curved 27" Gaming Monitor happens to be 35% off today at $120. The Sceptre Curved 27" Gaming Monitor has a display resolution of 1920x180, a 75Hz refresh rate to make sure you don’t miss a thing, multiple ports to help connections, 98% sRGB for a more impressive range of colo rs, and even has different modes to fit FPS games and RTS games. It also has built-in speakers, which can be something of a rarity for most people who tend to stick to headphones.