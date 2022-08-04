Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine | $249 | Amazon



Fitness at home can be a hard thing to keep up, but for a lot of people, working out at home is far better than going to a gym. This Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine is down 38% to $249, and is an incredibly effective way to keep your cardio up and your muscles strong. Unlike a lot of other cardio, rowing hits a lot of different muscle groups, making it an ideal counterpart to weight training regimes, and generally more efficient than an exercise bike or running. This excellent rowing machine has a digital monitor to show you all of your stats, a long slide rail to accommodate taller people and wider ranges of movement, can be adjusted through eight different levels, and is easy to move thanks to wheels.