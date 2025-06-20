Peace of mind starts right at your front door, and the Ring Doorbell makes that easier than ever. Designed as a complete home security solution, this battery-powered doorbell combines sharp video, smart alerts, and simple setup into one streamlined device. Right now, it’s also part of a limited-time Amazon deal that makes upgrading your home security especially tempting. The Ring Doorbell usually sells for $100, but a 40% discount drops the price to just $60, putting $40 back in your pocket.

This model brings meaningful upgrades, including an HD camera with a significantly expanded field of view. With 66% more vertical coverage than the previous generation, you can see visitors from head to toe, check on packages, and zoom in for finer details. Improved imaging sensors deliver clear color footage even after dark, so activity at your door never goes unnoticed.

Smart features add another layer of protection. Person and Package Alerts, available through a Ring Protect subscription, notify you the moment someone or something enters a chosen zone. No more guessing about deliveries or worrying about porch pirates making off with your long-awaited espresso machine.

Add Alexa integration, and you can receive announcements and use Two-Way Talk through compatible Echo devices, staying connected to your front door from anywhere in the house.