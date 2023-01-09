This Revlon Hot Brush Will Replace All Your Hair-styling Tools

Revlon Silicone Bristle Heated Hair Styling Brush | $29 | Amazon

As a person of long-haired experience, I have had a fraught relationship with styling tools. I came of age in the flat iron era, where everyone’s hair was crisp- fried straight, and the “beach wave” trend that foll owed put stress on my hair too . Growing my hair out, I eschewed most heat styling tools. But I have a “cocktail attire” event to go to soon, so I picked up this silicone heat brush by Revlon. It’s not a blow-dry brush—it heats hair gently and creates styles that look like a salon blowout. You get the volume without the flyaways, the smoothness without a stiff, flat look. The silicone bristles are gentle on your hair, but they’re grippy—enough to fashion curls if you so desire. Color me impressed: I’ll get rid of my flat iron.